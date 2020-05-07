Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,749,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

