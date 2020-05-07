Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 6%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.03 and last traded at $102.91, 336,755 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 412,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,284. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

