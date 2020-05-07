Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMPR. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CMPR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 248,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,732. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.18. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 367.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,809,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 191,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cimpress by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 98,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

