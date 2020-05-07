Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to the company’s overall earnings. Commitment toward executing its strategic initiatives will help improve pricing precision.. Nevertheless, it flaunts a solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders via cash dividends and special dividends. Low leverage, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release should drive its growth as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year. However, the exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Higher expenses can also put strain on margin expansion. Earnings of 84 cents per share in the first quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6% and the bottom line deteriorated 20% year over year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.46 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

