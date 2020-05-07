Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.61, 3,506,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,238,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,913. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,290 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

