Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Up 6.6%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.82, 167,263 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 118,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Citi Trends by 823.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

