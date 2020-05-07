Citigroup Cuts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $38.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

BRKR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

