Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,993. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

