Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD remained flat at $$1.83 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 121,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

