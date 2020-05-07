Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.40, approximately 2,839,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,593,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,041,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,963. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudera by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 144,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 560,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

