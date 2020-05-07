CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Up 6.1%

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.29, 895,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,506,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 224.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

