CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Up 6.1%

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.29, 895,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,506,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.
A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.
In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 224.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
