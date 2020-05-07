Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMM. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Commscope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Commscope has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commscope by 33.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,431 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Commscope by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,601,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 610,188 shares during the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

