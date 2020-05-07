Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Lowered to $24.00

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.82. 164,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,844. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.