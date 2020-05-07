ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy producer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of -158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,866.7%.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

