Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

CNST stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 744,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director James E. Audia sold 7,500 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $338,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,914. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

