Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 705,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,575. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.