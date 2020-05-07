Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CORT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 705,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,575. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

