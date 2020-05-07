Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. 13,335,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,916,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

