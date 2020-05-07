Cordasco Financial Network Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 88,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 169,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,037,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

