CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Trading Up 6.6%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 134,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 152,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

