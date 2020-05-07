Craig Hallum Cuts Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $53.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $5.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 789,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,875. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.93 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
