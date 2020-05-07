Craig Hallum Cuts Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $53.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $5.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 789,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,875. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.93 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $174,447 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

