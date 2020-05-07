Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $49.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,796. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,005,461 shares of company stock valued at $291,442,715. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

