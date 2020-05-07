CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Trading Up 7.1%

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)’s share price were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.76, approximately 108,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 247,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

