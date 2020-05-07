CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

CCLP stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Thursday. 404,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,499. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCLP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

