Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

CMI traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 970,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,253. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

