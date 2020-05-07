Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.
CMI traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 970,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,253. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96.
In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.