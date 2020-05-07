D. R. Horton Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

D. R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. D. R. Horton has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D. R. Horton to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 428,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

