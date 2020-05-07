Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%.

Shares of TACO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 526,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TACO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

