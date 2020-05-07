Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 48,182,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,057,024. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

