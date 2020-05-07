DeVault Trading Up 47.6% Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market capitalization of $64,527.16 and approximately $281.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeVault has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 258,002,897 coins and its circulating supply is 215,421,821 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

