DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

DHT has increased its dividend by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 6,008,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.12.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

