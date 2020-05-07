Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 to $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

NYSE:D traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 4,363,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

