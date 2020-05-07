Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

