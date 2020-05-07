EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670,397 shares during the period. Crown accounts for 3.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $215,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,071. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

