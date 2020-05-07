eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $116.04, approximately 554,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 913,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.13.
EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.02.
In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.
eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.