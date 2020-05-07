eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $116.04, approximately 554,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 913,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.13.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

