Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 200.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 196,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,334. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on EEX. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.97.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

