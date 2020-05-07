Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $4,989,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 2,763,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

