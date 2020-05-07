Enterprise Bancorp, Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

EBTC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 15,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

