Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $745.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $707.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.33.
NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $675.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. Equinix has a 12-month low of $471.65 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.
In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
