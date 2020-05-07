Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $745.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $707.00 to $745.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.33.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $675.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. Equinix has a 12-month low of $471.65 and a 12-month high of $715.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $636.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

