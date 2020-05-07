Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $680.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.33.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $8.85 on Thursday, hitting $675.34. The stock had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 1 year low of $471.65 and a 1 year high of $715.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

