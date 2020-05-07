Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 1,070,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,698,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,826,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

