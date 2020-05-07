Essentia (ESS) Reaches Market Cap of $260,192.64

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $260,192.64 and $1,438.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.32 or 0.03450596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00055785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00031960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001633 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.