Etrion (ETX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.75 million for the quarter.

Etrion stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.25. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 5.58. Etrion has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

