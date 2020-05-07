Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.