Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $76.59. 6,816,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.