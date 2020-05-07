Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,598 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Everest Re Group worth $204,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.83. The stock had a trading volume of 604,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $159.73 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day moving average of $248.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

