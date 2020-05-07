Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.87. 2,392,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evergy by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after acquiring an additional 738,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 861,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

