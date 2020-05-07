EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $110.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS traded up $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 367,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,163,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

