EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $92.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $99.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 2,113,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,207. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,733,000 after buying an additional 179,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

