EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $92.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $4.95 on Thursday, reaching $82.85. 2,113,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,207. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,733,000 after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

