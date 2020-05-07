Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.92 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.92 EPS.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 317,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.