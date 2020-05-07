FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $326,783.24

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, FansTime has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX and CoinMex. FansTime has a total market cap of $326,783.24 and approximately $17,023.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02118264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00172228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

